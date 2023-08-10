GBP/USD portrays a sustained trading below the 50-DMA hurdle of around 1.2760, which in turn joins the bearish MACD signals to direct sellers toward an ascending support line stretched from early …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD portrays anxiety ahead of US inflation below 1.2760 hurdle, UK sanctions on China loom - August 10, 2023
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD lacks firm intraday direction, holds above 1.2715 - August 9, 2023
- GBP/USD struggles for a firm intraday direction around 1.2715, eyes on US CPI - August 9, 2023