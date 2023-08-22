GBP/USD faces a 0.12% loss, influenced by high US Treasury bond yields and global trade apprehensions. US Existing Home Sales dropped 2.2% in July; limited inventory and high mortgage rates cited as …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD post losses amidst risk aversion, China’s economic woes - August 22, 2023
- GBP/USD to rally toward 1.3020 on a break above 1.2820 – Scotiabank - August 22, 2023
- Pound To Australian Dollar Rate Outlook: GBP/AUD Plunges On Chinese Renminbi Intervention - August 22, 2023