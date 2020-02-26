Retail longs have been waiting for a move higher to unwind, and with yesterday’s opportunity the heavy long bias of 68% yesterday morning has now dropped 5% to 63%. *The percentage of IG client …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD: Pound finishes higher against a weakened greenback - February 26, 2020
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD bulls fighting back control amid looming coronavirus fears - February 26, 2020
- GBP/USD jumps to session tops, inching back closer to 1.30 mark - February 25, 2020