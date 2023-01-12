(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Consolidated price action has been seen in the gbp/usd since Monday of this week as speculators and financial houses brace for today’s U.S inflation reports. The GBP/USD is near …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD: Pound Has Stiff Upper Lip As Volatile Storm Nears - January 12, 2023
- GBP/USD Forex Signal: Sits And Waits Ahead Of US Inflation D - January 12, 2023
- Pound To Euro Outlook: GBP/EUR Exchange Rate Falls As UK Economic Fears Heighten - January 12, 2023