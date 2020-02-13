GBP/USD is showing limited movement in the Thursday session. The pair is currently trading at 1.2977, up 0.15% on the day. With no major British events on the schedule, the spotlight will be on …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD – Pound Looking to Test Key 1.30 Level - February 13, 2020
- USD/JPY Asia Price Forecast: Greenback grinds up above the 110.00 figure vs. yen - February 12, 2020
- GBP/USD Asia Price Forecast: Pound off 2020 lows, trades near 1.2950 level - February 12, 2020