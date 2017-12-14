The British pound is showing little movement in the Thursday session. In North American trade, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3429, up 0.10% on the day. On the release front, Retail Sales jumped 1.1%, crushing the estimate of 0.4%. As expected, the Bank of …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD analysis: positive stance persist, but more gains at doubt - December 14, 2017
- GBP/USD – Pound Steady as BoE Stays on the Sidelines - December 14, 2017
- What is Bitcoin, what is its price in GBP and USD and how can you buy the cryptocurrency? - December 14, 2017