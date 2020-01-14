The British Pound to US Dollar (GBP/USD) exchange rate has been under increasing pressure since the latter half of last week. While the Pound has made multiple advance attempts this month so far, …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD: Pound-to-Dollar Exchange Rate Slumps As Currency Market Focus Shifts To Central Bank Outlooks - January 13, 2020
- GBP Sinks, USD/JPY Clears 110. US Removes China as FX Manipulator - January 13, 2020
- GBP/USD Forecast: Bearish amid dismal data, dovish BOE - January 13, 2020