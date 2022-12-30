The Cable is hovering around the downward-sloping trendline of the Descending Triangle pattern. A break inside the bullish range of 60.00-80.00 by the RSI (14) will trigger the bullish momentum. The …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Aims for a Descending Triangle breakout above 1.2100 - December 29, 2022
- GBP/USD aims to recapture 1.2100 as US Dollar drops amid a recovery in risk-on mood - December 29, 2022
- Pound US Dollar (GBP/USD) Exchange Rate Bolstered by Signs of Cooler US Labour Market - December 29, 2022