GBP/USD remains on the bear’s radar despite the latest rebound to 1.2050, up 0.15% intraday heading into Thursday’s London open. In doing so, the Cable pair struggles to justify the first daily gains …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bear flag keeps sellers hopeful, 1.2020 eyed for fresh fall - February 16, 2023
- Breaking News: GBP/USD Bounces as UK Unemployment Rate Holds Firm - February 16, 2023
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD grinds near intraday high - February 15, 2023