GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears are moving in to test around 1.1950 with eyes lower

GBP/USD is being pressured back to test 1.1950. The bears have moved in and a run towards trendline support could be on the cards. The daily chart’s W-formation has seen the price hamstrung towards …
