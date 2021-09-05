GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears eye 1.3780, near term

Bears prepare for a corrective drop towards 1.3780. 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent upswing is near 1.3700. GBP/USD bulls have taken out near-term resistance around 1.3880-85. The single …
