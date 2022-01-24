GBP/USD’s W-formation could see the price continue to correct for the week ahead which puts an emphasis towards 1.3450: The W-formation is a reversion pattern where the neckline of the W is expected …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears eye a trip to 1.3450 as per weekly chart - January 23, 2022
- GBP/USD Dragged Lower by Weak Retail Sales, Ongoing Political Turmoil - January 21, 2022
- GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Sterling set rebound with help from the Fed, ignoring Boris’ travails - January 21, 2022