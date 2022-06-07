GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears keep reins near 1.2500, weekly triangle in focus

GBP/USD fades bounce off the intraday low as it retreats to 1.2500 during early Tuesday morning in Europe. In doing so, the cable pair remains pressured inside a one-week-old symmetrical triangle.
