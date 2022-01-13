GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears press 1.3700 critical daily support

GBP/USD bears move in to take on critical daily support. Bears eye a break of 1.3700 for a way to 1.3640s. GBP/USD is on the verge of a break of critical support according to the following top-down …
