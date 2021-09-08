Rising wedge breakdown confirmed on the daily sticks on Tuesday. GBP/USD is off the five-day troughs of 1.3756, as the sellers take a breather before resuming another leg to the downside. The cable is …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears target 1.3700 after rising wedge breakdown - September 8, 2021
- GBP/USD Daily Forecast – British Pound Remains Weak Against U.S. Dollar - September 8, 2021
- GBP/USD: Below 1.3730 to introduce scope to the 1.3571 July low – Commerzbank - September 8, 2021