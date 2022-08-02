GBP/USD edges lower on Tuesday and erodes a part of the overnight gains to a one-month high. Jitters ahead of Pelosi’s Taiwan visit boost the safe-haven USD and exert downward pressure. The formation …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bounces back above 1.2200, keeps the red amid modest USD strength - August 2, 2022
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: The GBP/USD is testing key support during its upward trend - August 2, 2022
- GBP to INR: Rupee Gains On Drop in Oil Prices, Foreign Inflows - August 2, 2022