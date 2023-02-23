GBP/USD picks up bids to refresh intraday high, pares biggest daily loss in over a week. One-week-old ascending trend line joins hidden bullish RSI divergence to favor Cable buyers. 200-EMA appears …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bounces off immediate support line towards 1.2100 - February 22, 2023
- GBP/USD builds a cushion around 1.2040, volatility looks persistent ahead of US GDP - February 22, 2023
- GBP/USD Forex Signal: Bulls Threatening Breakout Above $1.21 - February 22, 2023