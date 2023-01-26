GBP/USD portrays a bullish chart pattern amid sluggish markets ahead of top-tier US data. Sustained break of 1.2410 confirms bullish pennant suggesting further upside toward 1.2550. 200-SMA, weekly …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bullish pennant suggests further upside as US GDP looms - January 26, 2023
- GBP/USD seeks stability above 1.2400 for a fresh upside, spotlight is on US GDP - January 25, 2023
- GBP to USD Forecasts: Bulls Eye $1.25 on US GDP and Jobless Claims - January 25, 2023