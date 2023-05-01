GBP/USD bulls took over on Friday to print a fresh bull cycle high and although we have seen a slide from those highs, so long as the bulls commit to above 1.2450, the bias remains bullish. The …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls about to make another move? 1.2450 is key - May 1, 2023
- Quotations Of Ferrexpo Shares Keep Falling For 4th Week In Row, Down 4.4% To GBP 1.081 Per Share April 24-28 - May 1, 2023
- GBP/USD bounces off daily low, holds steady around mid-1.2500s ahead of US ISM PMI - May 1, 2023