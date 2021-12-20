GBP/USD is on the way to test daily resistance and eye son 1.3250. The bears will need to see a break below 1.3150. GBP/USD, for the most part, is consolidating. There is little prospect of a breakout …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls and bears battle it out between 1.3150/1.3250 - December 20, 2021
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD sellers eye 1.3160 as pound falls below 1.3200 - December 20, 2021
- GBP/USD Price Forecast – British Pound Bounces From an Initial Selloff - December 20, 2021