On an hourly scale, the Cable has delivered a breakout of the Symmetrical Triangle chart pattern, which will result in wider ticks and heavy volume. The asset is surpassed the downward-sloping …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls are solid after a Symmetrical Triangle breakout above 1.1900 - November 22, 2022
- GBP/USD aims to recapture 1.1900 as market mood soars ahead of FOMC minutes - November 22, 2022
- Outlook For Pound To Dollar Exchange Rate – Where Next For GBP Against USD? - November 22, 2022