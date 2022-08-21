GBP/USD has been in free fall over the last three trading days, reaching a pivotal point around 1.1800. However. it has started to stall and there are prospects of a significant correction in the days …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls are stepping in with significant correction eyed - August 21, 2022
- GBP/USD Price Forecast: A Return to $1.2150 in the Hands of the Fed - August 20, 2022
- GBP/USD Forecast: Next line of defense aligns at 1.1825 - August 19, 2022