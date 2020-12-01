GBP/USD takes the bids near 1.3350, up 0.15% on a day, during the early Tuesday’s trading Not only the upside suggesting candle but bullish MACD and the pair’s ability to stay afloat beyond 10-day SMA …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls attack 1.3350 on Monday’s inverted hammer - November 30, 2020
- GBP/USD eyes retest of daily lows as US dollar picks up in pre-Asia trade - November 30, 2020
- GBP/USD Forecast: Choppy as Brexit still in limbo - November 30, 2020