The GBP/USD pair refreshed daily tops heading into the North American session, with bulls still awaiting a sustained move beyond the 1.3800 mark. The mentioned handle coincides with the very important …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls await a sustained move beyond 1.3800 confluence - September 2, 2021
- GBP/USD Forecast: Ascending triangle signals upward move, why it could be a fakeout - September 2, 2021
- GBP/USD outlook: Bulls continue to struggle at key 1.3800 resistance zone - September 2, 2021