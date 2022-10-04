Bulls have crossed the 200-EMA for the first time in the past 11 weeks. The RSI (14) has established into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00 comfortably. The GBP/USD pair is struggling to smash the …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls cross 200-EMA above 1.1400, more gains ahead - October 4, 2022
- GBP/USD bulls run into a wall of critical resistance - October 4, 2022
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls struggle to find acceptance above descending trend-line - October 4, 2022