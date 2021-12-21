GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls eye 1.33 the fgure

GBP/USD bulls are looking for a run to test 1.33 the figure. Bears need to commit at this juncture or face continued pressures for the sessions ahead. GBP/USD is not showing any signs of an imminent …
