GBP/USD corrects from 1-1/2 week tops and momentarily slips below 1.2200 mark. The set-up warrants some caution before positioning for further intraday downfall. The GBP/USD pair failed to capitalize …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls faced rejection near the 1.2300 confluence region - March 28, 2020
- GBP/USD Technical Analysis: The USD Remains Stronger - March 28, 2020
- Pound US Dollar (GBP/USD) Exchange Rate Jumps 1% As US Jobless Claims Surge - March 28, 2020