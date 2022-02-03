GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls flirt with 200-day EMA with eyes on BOE

GBP/USD struggles to extend four-day uptrend around a two-week high. Bullish Momentum, sustained trading beyond 100-day, 50-day EMAs keep buyers hopeful. Six-week-old support line adds to the downside …
