If the bulls were to commit, then the case for a higher bull cycle high would be on the cards with 1.2450 eyed. As per the prior analysis, GBP/USD bears step up the pace, eye break of 1.2150s, the …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls look to 1.2450 while bears eye test of 1.2100 - December 6, 2022
- Pound US Dollar Exchange Rate News: GBP/USD Flat in the Face of the UK’s Gloomy Economic Outlook - December 6, 2022
- USD/CAD Moves Above 1.3650 As Oil Markets Pull Back - December 6, 2022