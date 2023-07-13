GBP/USD seesaws at the highest level since April 2022, pauses six-day uptrend. Overbought RSI conditions, late 2021 low challenge Cable buyers. Pound Sterling’s upside remains favored unless staying …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Cable bulls need acceptance from 1.3160 and US data to keep the reins - July 13, 2023
- Pound To Canadian Dollar Rate News, Forecast: GBP/CAD Hits 1.72 On Positive UK GDP Data - July 13, 2023
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD rally breaks 1.3100 barrier amid soft US PPI data - July 13, 2023