The GBP/USD pair has overstepped the immediate resistance of 1.1600 in the Asian session amid a subdued performance by the US dollar index (DXY). The DXY is performing lackluster in a limited range …
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Cable finds support at 20-EMA around 1.1600 - October 30, 2022
- GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls take the price higher along the key dynamic support - October 30, 2022
- GBP/USD sees upside above 1.1600 as market mood soars, Fed/BOE policy remains a key - October 30, 2022
Discussion about this post