GBP/USD stays defensive around intraday low after three-day losing streak. Clear downside break of short-term support line, bearish MACD signals favor Cable sellers ahead of UK inflation numbers for …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Cable sellers eye previous resistance around 1.3000 and UK inflation - July 18, 2023
- Pound To Euro Exchange Rate: GBP Holds €1.165 Ahead Of UK Inflation - July 18, 2023
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD retreats below 1.3100 amid underwhelming US data - July 18, 2023