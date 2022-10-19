The GBP/USD pair has witnessed fresh demand around 1.1310 in early Asia and is aiming to overstep the crucial resistance of 1.1340. The pound bulls are having an edge of the risk-appetite theme over …
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Chaos emerges on inside candle formation - October 18, 2022
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD is pushing lower and testing levels below 1.1300 - October 18, 2022
- GBP/USD is pushing lower and testing levels below 1.1300 - October 18, 2022
Discussion about this post