A positive risk tone undermines the USD and lends some support amid the latest Brexit optimism. Bulls might still wait for a sustained strength beyond the 50-day SMA before placing fresh bets. The GBP …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Climbs further beyond 1.2100, eyes 50-day SMA amid softer USD - February 28, 2023
- GBP/USD must hold the 200-DMA at 1.1926 to avoid deeper losses – SocGen - February 28, 2023
- GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling faces key hurdles as recovery continues - February 28, 2023