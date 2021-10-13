GBP/USD Price Analysis: Climbs to fresh session tops, around 1.3635-40 region

GBP/USD regained positive traction on Wednesday amid a modest USD profit-taking slide. Mixed technical indicators on hourly/daily charts warrant caution for aggressive traders. Investors might wait …
