The GBP/USD pair has gradually corrected after failing to sustain above the psychological resistance of 1.2500 in the Asian session. The Cable has failed plenty of times in sustaining above the …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Continuous failure of instability above 1.2500 makes Pound Sterling delicate - April 26, 2023
- GBP/USD Technical Analysis: The Reasons For Its Limited Gai - April 26, 2023
- GBP/USD Forecast: Pulls Back, But Stays In The Range - April 26, 2023