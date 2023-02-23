The GBP/USD tumbles below the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) as Wall Street prepares for Thursday’s close, with decent gains on a risk-on impulse. In the FX space, the US Dollar (USD) exerts …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Creeps below the 100-day EMA but struggles to crack 1.2000 - February 23, 2023
- Breaking News: UK GDP Data in Line with Estimates, GBP/USD Steady - February 23, 2023
- GBP/JPY Forecast – British Pound Continues to Find Buyers on Dips Against Yen - February 23, 2023