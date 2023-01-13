UK monthly GDP, output and trade numbers for November will be crucial to watch. GBP/USD prints mild losses around 1.2200 as bulls take a breather at the monthly high ahead of the key UK data on early …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Double tops around 1.2250 tease Cable sellers ahead of key UK data - January 12, 2023
- GBP/USD picks demand around 1.2200 as risk appetite improves further - January 12, 2023
- GBP to USD Forecasts: A Return to Sub-$1.2150 in the Hands of UK Stats - January 12, 2023