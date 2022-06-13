GBP/USD Price Analysis: Drops to fresh monthly low, focus on 1.2260-50 support area

GBP/USD drops for the fourth consecutive day, takes offer to refresh monthly bottom. Sustained break of the key SMAs, bearish MACD signals favor bears ahead of the UK’s monthly data dump.
