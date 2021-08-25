GBP/USD fades upside momentum, edges higher of late. Previous resistance from March lures sellers on descending Momentum line. Multiple hurdles to the north to challenge the bulls. GBP/USD bulls take …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Eases above 1.3700 on downbeat Momentum - August 24, 2021
- GBP/USD Forecast: Holding on to higher ground but below a critical Fibonacci level - August 24, 2021
- GBP/JPY Price Forecast – British Pound Gives Up Early Gains Against Yen - August 24, 2021