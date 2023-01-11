The GBP/USD pair has picked up demand after dropping to near 1.2140 in the Asian session. The Cable is attempting to come out of the woods but might first approach 1.2200 to regain sheer strength. The …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Eyes 1.2200 on upbeat market mood - January 10, 2023
- GBP/USD oscillates around 1.2150 as focus shifts to US CPI - January 10, 2023
- GBP/JPY Price Analysis: DOji emerges, threatening to send prices tumbling below 161.00 - January 10, 2023