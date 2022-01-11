GBP/USD reverses the previous day’s pullback from two-month top. Bulls seem to have exhausted beyond 50-SMA, MACD hints at pullback. Horizontal resistance line from November joins triangle’s upper …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Eyes to regain 1.3600 inside weekly rising triangle - January 10, 2022
- GBP/USD fails to break the 1.3600 figure as sellers emerge, pushing the pair towards 1.3570s - January 10, 2022
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD extends correction to the 1.3530 zone - January 10, 2022