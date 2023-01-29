The GBP/USD pair has sensed selling interest near the round-level resistance of 1.2400 in early Asia after a gradual upside move. The cable is expected to remain on the tenterhooks as investors are …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Finds resistance around 1.2400 amid Fed-BoE policy-inspired volatility - January 29, 2023
- GBP/JPY Forecast – British Pound Can’t Quite Break Out Yet - January 27, 2023
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD retreats after facing a wall of resistance in 1.2400 - January 27, 2023