EUR/USD is consolidating its gains at high ground, weathering some dollar strength. The greenback is rising amid pre-holiday profit-taking and a lack of closure on Brexit and US stimulus talks. German …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Flirts with 200-hour EMA/ascending channel confluence support - December 18, 2020
- Brexit News: Barnier reportedly looking for EU fisheries concessions, GBP/USD edges up - December 18, 2020
- GBP/USD Forecast: Last Brexit fight before a weekend deal? Buying the dip looks tempting - December 18, 2020