GBP/USD Price Analysis: Friday’s Gravestone Doji keeps sellers hopeful above 1.3800

Having stepped back from a monthly, GBP/USD remains defensive around 1.3830 during the initial Asian session on Monday. The cable poked to a one-week high the previous day before reversing from 1.3887 …
