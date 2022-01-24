GBP/USD bears moved in on the weekly W-formation’s target. The US dollar is now stalling which could give some support to cable. As per the prior analysis, GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears eye a trip to …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: GBP/USD profit taking in play as US dollar stalls - January 24, 2022
- GBP/USD depressed around 1.3450 amid geopolitical tensions - January 24, 2022
- GBP/USD Falls Hard As Geopolitical Tensions, Fed Meeting Expectations Pressurize Risky Currencies - January 24, 2022