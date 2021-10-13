GBP/USD Price Analysis: Glides inside symmetrical triangle, 1.3580 support remains critical

The pair faces strong resistance near 1.3650 inside the symmetrical triangle. Downside needs validation below 1.3580, MACD holds in the oversold zone. GBP/USD continues to consolidate for the past few …
