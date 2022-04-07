GBP/USD Price Analysis: Greenback bulls defend 20-EMA, 1.3000 eyed

An establishment below the symmetrical triangle will fetch significant offers for the cable. The GBP/USD pair has sensed selling pressure to near 1.3167 after remaining choppy in the first three …
