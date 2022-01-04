GBP/USD Price Analysis: Grinds higher between 50 and 100 DMAs

GBP/USD seesaws around 1.3480 during the initial Asian session on Tuesday. The cable pair dropped the most in two weeks while stepping back from early November highs the previous day. Even so, the …
