EUR/USD is consolidating weekly gains above the 1.0600 mark in early Europe on Friday. Recent weakness in the US Dollar and the US Treasury bond yields lend some support to the pair. All eyes remain …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Holds positive ground above 1.2200, the next contention is seen at 1.2170 - November 3, 2023
- BoE’s Hawkish Pause Not A Game Changer For GBP/USD - November 3, 2023
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD remains on the defensive below 1.2200 - November 2, 2023